Marketing School
The Pros and Cons of Having a Wikipedia Page | Ep. #109
In Episode #109 Eric and Neil talk about whether you should or should not have a Wikipedia page. Listen as they highlight the pros and cons of having a wiki page and to find out whether having one really does fit your business profile. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: The advantages and disadvantages of having a Wikipedia page 00:36 – Having a Wikipedia page adds credibility 01:05 – Neil used to have a Wikipedia page but he had it removed 01:23 – Knowledge graph pops Wikipedia to the top of search pages INSTEAD of Neil's website 01:43 – A person or business can have a Wiki page for added credibility but not if you're doing sales 02:53 – A Wikipedia page can help you with reputation management 03:28 – You can use it to verify your profiles 04:24 – Leonard Kim can help to make a Wikipedia page 04:41 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Every platform has its own advantages and disadvantages. Wikipedia ranks so if you run a sales website, don't use it. A Wikipedia page adds credibility to an individual or business.