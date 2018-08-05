Marketing School
How to Get More YouTube Views | Ep. #108
In Episode #108 Eric and Neil reveal how you can get more YouTube views for your videos. Listen as they list their key tips and tactics for bolstering viewership on your channel. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to get more YouTube views 00:51 – Make different playlists for different topics 01:17 – Going out of your way in videos to tell people what they’re going to learn 02:05 – Tube Buddy allows you to see what tags you’re ranking for 02:54 – Look for popular videos in your niche and reply to comments 03:57 – Be consistent in publishing 04:39 – Work on crafting your story 05:16 – Focus on crafting a story in your video 06:28 – Narrating and relating your story 06:53 – YouTube ads 07:07 – Retarget people on a service page and add more value 07:43 – Squatty Potty as an example 08:08 – Check out the interview on Squatty Potty 08:13 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Give value to your viewers—that is the cornerstone of YouTube success. Let your viewers know what they should expect to learn from your videos. Craft a story and go through it with your viewers chapter by chapter. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu