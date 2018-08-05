Marketing School
How to Take Advantage of Untapped Ad Opportunities | Ep. #107
In Episode #107 Eric and Neil highlight how you can take advantage of untapped ad opportunities. Listen to learn about the untapped opportunities that are available to you, and discover whether or not they are compatible with your business and budget. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to take advantage of untapped ad opportunities 00:33 – Check Twitch and see if it suits your target demographic 01:26 – Email bloggers around your niche and ask for advertisement opportunities 02:02 – It doesn't cost very much 02:27 – And it converts well 02:41 – Podcast advertising on Midroll 03:12 – Driving leads from podcasts 03:42 – Pinterest ads can yield good ROI 03:50 – Taboola and Outbrain 04:23 – Apple's new app ads 04:48 – Youtube ads 05:33 – Waze ads 06:11 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Give unconventional platforms a try for advertising. Ads don't have to cost much $$$. Check to see if your target demographics are compatible to the ads you're looking into.