How to Fix Your Slow-Growing Blog Traffic | Ep. #106
In Episode #106 Eric and Neil talks about how you can speed up the slow growing traffic on your blog. Listen to learn their tips for boosting traffic, and why sometimes it isn’t your content that’s the problem, but the code base on your website. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: How to Fix Your Slow Growing Blog Traffic 00:46 – Publish more content! 01:21 – Pay people to make content 01:36 – Check out ProBlogger 01:52 – The problem might be your internal structure and how you’re cross linking 02:18 – Link to your cornerstone content 02:31 – Use Google Search Console to look at the pages 02:55 – The depth of your content has to be longer 03:31 – You can add more value to your content 03:42 – Look at the code base too 05:00 – Neil’s friend from Goodreads added new servers 05:30 – Check out Google Page Speed or PingDom to know what makes your website slow 05:44 – Use a CDN Content Delivery Network 06:09 – Go to Twitter and search articles 06:57 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Create more content or pay people to help you out. If the problem isn’t your website or your content, it must be your internal structure. If you link all relevant phrases to your cornerstone key pieces of content, you’ll notice over time your rankings go up. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu