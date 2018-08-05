Marketing School
How to Use Mobile-Based Pop-Ups without Getting Penalized in Google | Ep. #105
In Episode #105 Eric and Neil reveal how you can use mobile based pop-ups without getting Google angry. They’ll show you the technicalities to avoid and alternative ways you can make your site impervious to Google’s harsh penalties. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: How to Use Mobile-Based Pop-Ups without Getting Penalized in Google 00:40 – In 2017, Google will start looking at mobile pop ups 01:02 – Neil’s animated interstitial on his site 02:53 – You can do a model that doesn’t own the whole page 03:19 – Google doesn’t want pop ups consuming the whole screen 04:01 – Use sticky bars instead of pop-ups 04:22 – Google “interstitial penalty, 2017” to read more 04:43 – Integrate quizzes on mobile devices 05:10 – Google is adding a news carousel for amp pages 05:28 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Pop-ups occupying the whole screen are a bad user-experience, which is why Google wants them GONE. Make use of the other techniques and tools other than pop-ups. Read more about the changes coming in 2017 to stay ahead of the curve. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu