Marketing School
7 Creative Email Hacks That Will Help You Generate More Sales | Ep. #104
In Episode #104 Eric and Neil list the 7 creative hacks you can use to help you generate more sales. Listen as they drop serious knowledge bombs about the tools and hacks you can employ in a business of any size. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: 7 Creative Email Hacks That Will Help You Generate More Sales 00:39 – #1 Use countdown timers like PlusThis 01:15 – #2 Run a reverse discount 01:43 – #3 Send customize emails with images with PicSnippet 02:15 – #4 Sign filled emails 03:39 – #5 When you should send out emails 04:23 – #6 Urgency and reminders 05:07 – #7 Scrub your list and use a service like MailGun 05:51 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Create a sense of urgency and offer discounts that go with it. Customize emails for your audience. Remove all the names from your list that don’t engage so your deliverability doesn’t suffer. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu