Marketing School
How Many Links Does Your Website Need? | Ep. #103
In Episode #103 Eric and Neil talks about how many links your website really needs. Listen to learn whether links need quantity or quality, and to know how you can outsmart your competitor with authority links. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How Many Links Does Your Website Need? 00:38 – Look at your big competitors 00:50 – Use Ahrefs to see how much traffic or how many links they have 01:16 – Look at the quality of links 01:40 – Outperform your competitors by having authority links 01:49 – Get high authority links by producing awesome content emailing journalists, editors, and writers 02:27 – Use Brian Dean's Skyscraper Technique 02:38 – Use Buzzsumo and find people who link similar articles 02:59 – Use Ahrefs for breakdown of domain authority 03:08 – Moz's study on links 04:20 – Eric Enge's post that links don't matter in 2016 05:09 – Don't focus on competitive key terms 05:25 – Go to Quora and use questions to get idea for content 05:48 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Quantity of links is most important but don't lose sight of quality. Produce high "authority links" to outsmart your competitors. Links can be helpful to your site's traffic, but great content is always going to be more valuable.