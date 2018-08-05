



Marketing School

Should You Guest Post or Blog on Your Own Property? | Ep. #102

In Episode #102 Eric and Neil talk about whether or not you should do guest posting on other websites and blogs or just post on your own. Listen to learn the pros and cons for both options and why blogging now is much harder than it was before. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: Should you do guest posting or blog on your own property? 00:50 – If Eric is to pick one, he'll pick writing on his own website 00:55 – Build on your own 01:09 – All great content should be your investment in your property 01:37 – Neil picks guest blogging 02:33 – The market changes 02:47 – Sites that get the highest quality of content tend to get most traffic 03:04 – Neil changed his blogging patterns on his website 03:24 – Blog thorough, in-depth content 04:44 – Guest blogging let's you have quicker traction 05:16 – Choosing depends on where you sit 05:56 – Neil is cutting his guest posting in America 06:20 – Guest posting helps build your brand 06:36 – Shifting strategies 07:04 – Blogging is not as effective as it used to be 07:25 – Ahrefs' in-depth study regarding guest posting 08:44 – Blogging is tough now 09:33 – Most people won't go through the journey of posting content 11:01 – Blogging is just one way to go about growing 11:56– That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Blogging, either on your own site or another, has pros and cons. What are your goals? Iron those out before committing to a guest post. Keep your BEST content on YOUR digital properties.