Marketing School
What Makes a Quality Infographic | Ep. #101
In Episode #101 Eric and Neil talk about what components make a quality infographic. Listen to learn about how you can make your own infographic and how you can ensure that it delivers your post’s message. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: What makes a quality infographic 00:36 – Kissmetrics’ portfolio of infographics 00:50 – It’s not just the imagery 01:14 – Number 1: Have the right statistics 01:18 – Number 2: Make sure your topic is really good 02:02 – If you can show complex data sets, you’ll do well 02:10 – Number 3: Keep the infographic concise 02:22 – Number 4: Make sure it story flows well 03:08 – Number 5: Have a great design 03:18 – Dribbble and Visual.ly have great infographic designers 03:42 – Number 6: Make sure your colors are NOT crazy 04:17 – Put an embed code generator at the bottom 04:22 – For WordPress, it’s Embed Code Generator 04:28 – Number 7: Write the RIGHT headline 04:41 – Check CopyBlogger for creating headlines 04:48 – Number 7: Add text to the page where the infographic is 05:30 – Make sure the image is in full size and it works on mobile 05:48 – Be creative! 06:07 – GIFographics 06:08 – KlientBoost has a good example of PPC 06:18 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Having infographics is not just about the imagery, it’s also about statistics and your message. Visual content doesn’t guarantee success. Don’t forget to add text on the page where your infographic is – Google can’t read images. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu