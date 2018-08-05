Marketing School
How to Increase Your Rankings Through Topical Content | Ep. #100
In Episode #100 Eric and Neil talk about how you can increase your rankings by having thorough, topical content. Listen to understand why “extended content” doesn’t necessarily mean it’s “thorough content” and how it’s not about the amount of content but the depth of the topic. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: How to increase your rankings through topical content 00:40 – What topical content is 00:52 – Most websites will create topics and pages instead of just one page with all the topics 01:24 – Make the pages in depth 01:34 – Some sites talk about things that are not so relevant to the main topic 02:33 – Google the word ‘hub and spoke’ 03:03 – Neil’s hub page 03:49 – Neil and Eric started consolidating their pages 04:11 – Focus on one page to make things easier 04:17 – Qualaroo is a good example 04:30 – It’s not about producing the most amount of content 05:30 – Don’t extend your post just for the sake of doing it 05:47 – Brian Dean’s 1 Million SEO Results 06:20 – Don’t worry about adding a ton of pages to your site 06:39 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Master the art of the hub and spoke. Stick to your topic – too many additional topics can be irrelevant. It’s not about having THE MOST content; it’s about the most thorough content. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu