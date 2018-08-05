Marketing School
How to Design Lead Nurturing & Lead Scoring Campaigns | Ep. #99
In Episode #99 Eric and Neil share how you can design lead nurturing and lead scoring campaigns for your business. Listen to know whether you’re on the right track in nurturing and scoring your leads, when you need to set up a reengagement process, and when it’s just time to let go of a lead. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: How to design lead nurturing and lead scoring campaigns 00:42 – Google about Marketing Funnel – SingleGrain and Kissmetrics 01:01 – What SingleGrain does 01:48 – When people opt in, tag them in a certain way 02:00 – Don’t ask too many questions on a page 02:10 – Break down the process into 3 pages 02:45 – Take the best leads and cross reference with tools 03:30 – Lead scoring leads 04:02 – Drip and Infusionsoft 04:24 – When your threshold is reached, mark them as a qualified lead 05:07 – Nurture and have a good marketing funnel 05:47 – If the lead isn’t engaged, they aren’t likely going to close 07:04 – Make a reengagement campaign 07:36 – Frank Kern Setting Up Contingencies 08:04 – You have to plan first before diving in 08:31 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: It’s all about the messaging and who you’re taking to. The biggest mistake you can do is to put all your questions on one page. If there’s no engagement, the lead wouldn’t probably close. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu