Marketing School
5 Ways to Generate Leads from Snapchat | Ep. #98
In Episode #98 Eric and Neil discuss the 5 ways you can generate leads from Snapchat. Listen to pick up lead generation value from one of the markets most popular and most used social media tools. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: 5 Ways to Generate Leads from Snapchat 00:39 – Tell people to go to a specific page on your website 01:24 – Keep the url under 15 characters and use words 02:22 – Show your product or service in action 03:22 – Time based offers 04:18 – Do gamified offers 04:56 – Do shout outs to shout outs to grow your audience 06:25 – Bonus: do a giveaway 07:22 – Make sure you give time to your Snapchat tests 07:39– That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Build relationships first rather than selling to your audience immediately. Snaps are time based so make each offer a special one. Find someone who is relevant and tap into their network, have them do shout-outs using your offers.