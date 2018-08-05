Marketing School
8 Things You Should Know About Facebook Ads | Ep. #97
In Episode #97 Neil and Eric highlight the 8 things you need to know about Facebook ads. Whether you're using Facebook as your main advertorial platform, or just using it to occasionally boost revenue, this is the Marketing School episode for you. Enjoy! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: 8 Things You Should Know About Facebook Ads 00:37 – Facebook ads are getting a lot more powerful 01:08 – Frequency 01:51 – Video Ads 02:11 – Screenflow or any screen casting tool 02:53 – "We have people watch our video and then we retarget those people" 03:28 – Don't increase your ad spend too quickly 04:27 – Use variations and test…then test again. 04:37 – AdEspresso will allow you to make different permutations and headlines 04:53 – Qwaya 05:22 – Do campaigns with more ads 06:03 – When you make ads, drive all traffic to one post—make it singular, don't have too many avenues for people to pursue 07:04 – Look at your settings and device types—how well do they intermingle? It's important to know. 07:58 – Ezra Firestone drives mobile traffic then retargets that traffic 08:26 – That's it for today's episode!