Marketing School
Tools to Help You Build & Sell Your Own Online Course | Ep. #96
In Episode #96 Neil and Eric list the tools you can use to build and sell your own online course! Listen to learn which tools you can employ for maximum efficiency, and why it's perfectly OK if you don't do well on your initial program launch. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: Tools to help you build and sell your own online course 00:40 – Kajabi allows you to make a membership back-end 01:09 – WebinarJam where you can upload your videos and sell your products 01:22 – EverWebinar is under WebinarJam 02:00 – Use Drip or Infusionsoft to be able to tag people to move into a funnel 03:05 – Wistia where you can host videos 04:24 – Learndash is a WordPress plugin 04:42 – Build a membership site with OptimizePress and MemberMouse 05:12 – Twilio is an SMS tool to remind clients 06:14 – ClickFunnels allows to pitch a product and up sell 06:44 – Udemy is simply putting up a course and they'll do the rest 07:43 – Check out Takedown Czar to help prevent piracy on your product 09:10 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Tools are either free or premium; but you don't really have to spend big when starting. Sometimes, all you need to do is make a little tweak. It's normal if you don't sell a ton of subscriptions on your first launch.