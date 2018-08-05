Marketing School
How to Make CRO Work in Your Business | Ep. #95
In Episode #95 Neil and Eric discuss how to make CRO work within your business. Specifically, they’ll highlight the prerequisites you’ll need to cover. Listen to hear them highlight why CRO is NOT for all websites or businesses. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: The prerequisites to make CRO work in your business 00:42 – Make sure the website has a good amount of traffic 01:12 – If you don’t have enough leads, it won’t work out 01:23 – Neil ensures they have at least 100-200 conversions per month 02:04 – Make sure you’re prioritizing correctly 02:14 – Use the Eisenhower Matrix 03:03 – Make sure the timing is right 03:07 – Set up your funnel 04:20 – Make sure somebody owns CRO in your team 05:29 – Survey your audience 05:33 – Use Survey Monkey or Qualaroo 07:00 – Make use of your website’s search 07:18 – Kissmetrics 07:35 – Crazy Egg will show you how users interact with your site 08:20 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: CRO doesn’t just work with any website; having a good traffic is essential before starting. Having the right tools if pointless if you don’t have the right strategies and people in place as well. Someone needs to OWN the CRO strategy on your team—that’s right, it requires a dedicated person. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu