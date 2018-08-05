Marketing School
7 Things Every Marketer Should Configure in Google Analytics | Ep. #94
In Episode #94 Neil and Eric highlight the 7 things EVERY marketer should configure in Google Analytics. Listen to learn about the things you already configured, the things you need to work on, and the things that are actually applicable to your business. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: 7 Things Every Marketer Should Configure in Google Analytics 00:40 – Make use of advanced segments 01:10 – Create a segment for each country you're catering to 01:57 – Hook in AdWords with Google Analytics 02:19 – Hook in Google Search Console to Google Analytics 03:02 – Make sure you're converting goals 03:25 - Callrail 03:46 – Scroll down to your segments and check the organic traffic 05:52 – Make sure you have the right Google Analytics reports 06:33 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Google Analytics has a ton of features; make sure you're making the most out of them. You can interlink Google applications to each other to help out in providing results. It's important to get the right reports for your type of business.