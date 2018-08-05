Marketing School
7 Ways to Make Existing Content Better | Ep. #93
In Episode #93 Neil and Eric tackle the 7 ways you can make your existing web content better. They'll highlight the importance of upgrading content, and injecting triggers that force readers to engage with posts. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: 7 Ways to Make Existing Content Better 00:35 – Number 1: Upgrade your content Digital Marketer did a good job in explaining how they upgraded their content 01:41 – Number 2: Segment your content 01:48 – Add headings 01:53 – Ask your readers a few questions 02:50 – Number 3: Look for underperforming posts 03:43 – Number 4: Do a quick competitor analysis 03:52 – BuzzSumo and Twitter Search 04:28 – Look at the comments and see what they're pointing out 04:54 – Number 5: Check out Bucket Brigades on Backlinko 05:12 – Instead of having huge walls of text, do it as far as one sentence 05:45 – Number 6: Use Hemingway to help you write better 06:11 – Number 7: Have a custom image through Design Pickle 06:54 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Not every reader is looking for the same thing – segment your content. Your competitor's content might not be relevant to your company, so don't copy it. You don't need to be a pro in writing and marketing – there are a lot of tools available to help you.