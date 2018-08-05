Marketing School
7 Ways to Nail the Skyscraper Technique | Ep. #92
In Episode #92 Neil and Eric list the 7 ways to nail the Skyscraper Technique. Listen to learn how these techniques can be utilized to help your website content rank on Google, and discover what kind of content gets the most readers. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:26 – Today's topic: How to Nail the Skyscraper Technique in 7 Ways 00:35 – Skyscraper Technique was coined by Backlinko 00:43 – Look to create content 10x better than the first result 01:08 – Number 1: Add content that is more advanced 02:38 – Number 2: Have unique data 03:12 – Number 3: Make your content really simple 05:01 – Number 4: Promotion 05:10 – BuzzSumo 05:32 – EmailHunter 06:23 – Number 5: Utilize your headline 06:38 – Google "Copy Blogger Headline Formula" 07:05 – Focus on crafting a good headline 07:41 – Number 6: Make use of content upgrades 08:30 – Number 7: Use analysis and testing for long form blog posts 08:35 – Use Crazy Egg for A/B testing 08:53 – What helped increase to increase readership Blog post that is conversational Blog post that asks questions throughout Small images that help bring about main points Paragraphs 3 to 6 lines tend to create more engagement 09:53 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: A better post doesn't necessarily mean a longer one. Simplicity in content is extremely important. All SEO tools don't work for all businesses.