Marketing School
How to Keep Your Digital Marketing Team Motivated | Ep. #91
In Episode #91, Neil and Eric enumerate the ways you can keep your digital marketing team motivated. Listen to understand how they cultivate motivation and use it to empower the members to keep a team intact. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:26 – Today’s topic: How to Keep Your Digital Marketing Team Motivated 00:39 – Slack and GeekBot allow you to know what’s going on in your team 01:13 – Be communicative to your team 01:37 – Share knowledge 02:31 – Have certifications where people can learn more 03:07 – Do team activities 04:49 – Do profit sharing apart from base salary 05:21 – Give percentage of up-sell revenues 05:44 – Give each individual a budget 07:31 – Do recaps on where your team currently is 07:51 – Eric’s team member shared Adespresso 08:33 – Use 15Five for keeping polls on your people 09:14– That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Communication is important in all teams. Build your team – do activities together. Empower your members individually so they can each contribute to the team. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu