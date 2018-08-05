Marketing School
How Marketers Can Maximize Their CRM | Ep. #89
In Episode #89 Neil and Eric share how marketers can maximize their CRM. Listen as they list tools for your CRM processes, explain why communicating with your audience is important, and the why sending the right emails at the right time is better than any good sales copy. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How marketers can maximize their CRM 00:37 – HubSpot is one that most marketers know 00:42 – Tools like Infusionsoft are second 00:52 – Drip is a simplified version of Infusionsoft 01:33 – Eric uses a combination of Drip and Zapier 01:45 – Leadpages now owns Drip and they have a $1/month pricing model 02:04 – Two things you need to know about CRM 02:05 – It is great for dealing with people who aren't your customer 02:10 – It's really good at dealing with people who are already customer 02:45 – You should still communicate with people even after they buy 02:55 – You should always try to help your customers through education 03:14 – Use marketing automation for CRM 04:17 – Tailor your message to your audience 04:54 – Russell Brunson's Dot Com Secrets 05:20 – Use CRM to maximize marketability to your audience 05:35 – Always put your customer first 05:49 – For small businesses Drip will be fine; For bigger businesses, HubSpot or Marketo 06:04 – Infusionsoft is a good fit for medium businesses 06:33 – The key is delayed gratification 07:10 – Gliffy can set up workflows 07:19 – Mind map using MindMeister 07:28 – Use UTM tracking parameters 08:10 – Sending the right emails at the right time 3 Key Points: There are a lot of tools for CRM readily available at your convenience. Continually give your customers more advice and feedback where they could use. Help your customers by educating them so that they can build more trust in your business.