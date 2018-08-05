Marketing School
7 Quick SEO Wins for Huge Websites | Ep. #88
In Episode #88 Neil and Eric talk about the 7 quick SEO wins for huge websites. Listen to find useful tips and tools you can use, and to gain better understanding of the importance of linking correctly and having customer reviews and feedback on your site. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: 7 Quick SEO Wins for Huge Websites 00:40 – #1 Always put related links 01:46 – #2 Pruning websites 01:58 – Smart Passive Income Podcast Episode 200 02:20 – Check Google Analytics for any post that aren’t getting any traffic 02:39 – Take the posts you want to delete to the new url 02:58 – #3 Have user generated content like reviews 03:55 - #4 Go to Google Search Console and add your website 04:00 – It will sort web pages that get the most impressions 05:13 – #5 Make sure you transcribe your video content – use Rev 05:51 – #6 Take your big site on a fast server 07:02 – #7 Translate your website 07:15 – Make sure the domains are in the specific countries 08:08 – Neil has his posts manually translated 08:25 – Build international links and give it time 08:51 – CRO and SEO start to cross pollinate for these websites 09:18 – Check ConversionXL, Conversion Rate Experts and Unbounce 09:31 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: SEO is mostly about linking to the right pages. Customer reviews are not only good for your business, but on your website too. Remember to transcribe your audio and video files – Google can’t crawl them as is. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu