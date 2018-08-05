Marketing School
How to Deal with Google Updates | Ep. #87
In Episode #87 Neil and Eric highlight how you can deal with Google updates. Listen to learn why not all slide-down in traffic is because of algorithms, why you don't have to worry when there's an update, and the importance of having a checklist in case there is an update. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to deal with Google updates 00:35 – Neil doesn't deal with updates 01:01 – Stick to creating a website that's best for the user 01:13 – Don't worry about specific updates 01:17 – Dealing with the updates if you have a negative traffic 01:21 – MozCast talks about updates 01:45 – If you have a traffic drop, check where you need to fix 02:51 – Check Ahrefs if you have any bad links 02:56 – Moz and Majestic break down which links are spammy 03:04 – Read your content and analyze 03:26 – Make sure you have a holistic strategy 04:23 – Make sure you have other leverage points 04:34 – Drop from traffic doesn't necessarily mean it's an algorithm update 06:42 – Make sure your processes are documented 06:48 – Google traffic update checklist so you know what to do 07:18 – Search engines and social media platforms all have updates 07:31 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: You don't have to worry about updates when you're doing nothing wrong. A slide in traffic doesn't mean it's because of new algorithms. Get a checklist and have a back-up plan in place.