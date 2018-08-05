Marketing School
How to Write a Detailed Blog Post in Less than 2 Hours | Ep. #86
In Episode #86 Neil and Eric talk about how you can write a detailed blog post in less than 2 hours. Listen to learn the importance of leaving your mistakes for later and why you should start writing at the time when you're most productive in a day. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to write a detailed blog post in less than 2 hours 00:38 – Download Rev to transcribe your audio or video 01:01 – If you have a blog topic, record it 01:28 – Take the transcription and organize it 01:44 – If you don't know what you're writing on, it takes forever 01:56 – Make sure you know the topic you're blogging about 02:04 – Check BuzzSumo and Quora for blog post ideas 02:18 – Craft your title with Copy Blogger Headline Formula 02:37 – Make the intro and put headings on the points you want to cover 02:58 – Write the conclusion before going to the body 03:50 – Eric's blog process 03:53 – Open Evernote file and outline 04:09 – Start to write 04:21 – Come back to organize 04:37 – Come back the next day to review 05:11 – Figure out what time you're productive 05:40 – Don't fix errors at first – go back to them after 06:03 – Don't break up the process – correct it later on 06:36 – Find a process that works for you 06:57 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: If you have a topic in mind, write it down as soon as you can before it gets lost. Don't mind your mistakes at first, you can proofread later. Ultimately, as long as your process works for you, that's all that matters.