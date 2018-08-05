



Marketing School

Do You Need to Be Able to Code to Be a Successful Online Marketer? | Ep. #85

In Episode #85 Neil and Eric ask whether or not you need to be able to code to be a successful marketer. Coding will help you in a lot of ways but it’s not the only thing you should know about! Listen as Eric and Neil share what you should consider. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: Do you need to be able to code to be a successful online marketer? 00:37 – NO, You don’t need to do coding 00:42 – HTML skills are helpful but it’s not necessary 00:50 – Some tools to help you become successful are ClickFunnels, Lead Pages, Unbounce, and Wordpress 01:12 – In general, you don’t need to learn to code 01:31 – You can always hire a developer in Upwork 01:59 – Eric joined Treehouse to learn coding but ended up doing marketing more 03:03 – Stay in your lane, stay focused 03:13 – Be very creative and technical 03:44 – You also need to be able to understand math 05:17 – Use Zapier so you can hook different web applications together 06:17 – If you want to learn data science, check DataCamp 06:34 – If you want to learn coding, check Treehouse and Codecademy 06:44 – Check web analytics to learn more about analytics 07:10 – Read Kaushik’s blog 07:42 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Coding is not a requirement but it’s helpful. You can always hire people to code for you. Remember to be creative, technical, and focused. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu