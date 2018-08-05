



Marketing School

Why You Should Keep Your Old Content Updated | Ep. #84

In Episode #84 Neil and Eric talk about why you should keep your old content updated and how you should do it. Listen to learn how deleting old pages can help you get more traffic, and the tools you can use to make sure your web content is up to date. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: Why you should keep your old content updated 00:36 – Listen to SPI200 podcast episode and read Moz 01:02 – Make an audit of all the content you have 01:24 – Make sure you're tracking closely 01:41 – Use the right keywords and build back links 02:01 – Use keywords that generate traffic – use Ahrefs or Google Keyword Planner 02:56 – Strategize by updating or deleting your content 03:42 – Link internally by using any Related Post Plugin in WordPress 04:18 – Check Yoast SEO Plugin for indexing 04:43 – Having more back links mean you can have more pages 05:19 – The key is not to lose links when you do pruning 05:41 – Don't just remove pages! Redirect them 05:57 – Delete pages or consolidate your posts 06:43 – What Hub and Spoke content strategy is 07:42 – Don't base pruning on just traffic! 08:52 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Knowing the content you already have and what you want to add is the way to start. Keeping your content up to date means you need to monitor news and trends closely. Remember that you don't want to lose links when deleting pages so redirect them instead!