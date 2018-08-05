Marketing School
7 Ways to Improve User Trust on Your Website | Ep. #83
In Episode #83 Neil and Eric discuss the 7 ways to improve user trust on your website. Listen as they drop which factors you can improve on, which ones you can add to your current website, and why being transparent still counts. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: 7 ways to improve user trust on your website 00:34 – Add testimonials 01:08 – Add videos – because some testimonials are just made up! 01:50 – Add badges on your website like Google Partners and etc 02:26 – Add reviews 02:50 – Reach out to people to have your products honestly reviewed 03:34 – Have a great design on your website 04:04 – Go to land-book to check design ideas 04:24 – Check Dribbble for other people's designs 04:48 – Transparency –people trust companies that are transparent! 05:08 – The more you can tell people help in transparency 05:57 – Buffer has good transparency 06:30 – Have badges from companies you've worked with 06:54 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Reach out to people for their honest reviews. Client feedback is extremely important in every business. Be transparent!