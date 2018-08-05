Marketing School
How to Market Your Local Business | Ep. #82
In Episode #82, Neil and Eric highlight the tips, tools, and tactics to use when marketing your local businesses. Listen to learn why you're not capturing your local market and what you can do about it. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to market your local business 00:40 – Do local SEO 00:46 – Check out and read Moz and David Mihm 01:49 – Make sure you understand variables 02:06 – Use tools like Moz Local, Yelp, and City Search 02:22 – If you're not in them, you'll end up losing tons of revenue 02:45 – Make people happy to encourage them leave a review 03:16 – Use Facebook for geo targeting to market your local business 04:16 – Use Pretty Link in Wordpress to track local ads 04:41 – Use localized websites to network with 05:50 – Make sure you're getting reviews 06:18 – Don't forget Google Adwords for call tracking 06:34 – Another tool is Callrail 07:18 – Your website is important 07:41 – Make your phone numbers clickable 07:59 – Make your form fields simple 08:16 – Keep images and copy short and on point 08:28 – Make sure your server is close to that localized region 09:21 – Don't forget about phone calls! 09:41 – Waze local is worth a try too 09:56 – Be aware on all the new stuff that's going on 10:10 – That's it for today's episode!