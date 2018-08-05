Marketing School
How to Stay Up to Date with the Latest Marketing Trends | Ep. #81
In Episode #81 Neil and Eric discuss how to stay up to date with latest marking news and trends—they'll share their favorite blogs, websites, and tools you can use to make the most of your marketing journey. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to stay up to date with the latest marketing trends & news 00:37 – Read blogs like: Moz Search Engine Land Search Engine Journal Marketing Land Backlinko ConversionXL Unbounce Quick Sprout Neil Patel's blog 01:58 – Jon Loomer & Digital Marketer 02:20 – Add blogs and feeds through Unroll 02:42 – Don't just look at blogs, look at developer company blogs 03:46 – Listen to marketing podcasts Unemployable Ask Gary Vee Content Marketing Quickie The Marketing School Smart Passive Income My Wife Quit Her Job 04:44 – Feedly 04:53 – Use Panda for Google Chrome 05:18 – Save stuff to Pocket 05:35 – Stay up with trends by DOING 05:52 – Have your own blog or website 06:15 – Partake in marketing yourself 06:27 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Reading about trends can only help so much. Try doing it yourself to learn more. Having a website or blog will help you market yourself more than anything. Utilize the tools that are available to help you grow.