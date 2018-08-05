Marketing School
How to Use LinkedIn for Marketing | Ep. #80
In Episode #80 Neil and Eric talk about how you can use LinkedIn for marketing. Listen to learn about new features that are entering the LinkedIn fold, how to make the most out of your profile, and get tips on how to broaden your network on the platform. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: How to use LinkedIn for marketing 00:42 – LinkedIn has new features this 2016 One-click form fill outs Conversion tracking 01:23 – Blast out marketing to your whole contact list 02:06 – Add a project section to your profile page 02:48 – Join LinkedIn groups 04:04 – Look at your profile and keep visiting other people’s profiles 05:09 – If people add you back, take a step ahead and warm up 05:42 – Make your profile very specific 05:57 – The more general your profile, the less leads you get 06:55 – Conversion tracking on LinkedIn 07:57 – Add similar people within LinkedIn 08:25 – Upgrade your account and start adding more people 08:50 – Make sure you’re sharing on your profile 09:17 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Make use of each platform’s new features–they are in there for something. Manual marketing strategies pay off. Remember to build a relationship first before you promote or advertise yourself to people. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu