Marketing School
Why You Shouldn’t Be Scared to Spend Money on Marketing | Ep. #79
In Episode #79 Neil and Eric discuss why you shouldn't be scared to spend money on marketing. Listen to discover why spending money on marketing doesn't have to be BIG in order to be effective, and why going all-in on well-thought-out marketing plans and strategies pay off. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: Why you shouldn't be scared to spend money on marketing 00:54 – If something is working, go all in on it 01:07 – The big marketers spend a lot upfront 01:25 – it's natural to be scared in spending 02:29 – Remember that marketing doesn't work like magic 02:46 – It's not like you spend money and automatically make more 03:29 – If you're not willing to test the waters, you're not willing to discover ROI 03:38 – Projection isn't possible if you haven't started anything yet 04:24 – You need to spend on advertising somehow 04:53 – You can't just set an arbitrary budget 06:28 – Create a bigger brand 07:03 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: If you want your marketing campaign to pay off, you have to pay up front. Marketing isn't magic. There's pain before there's gain. Test the water. Find something that works. Go all in.