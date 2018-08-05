Marketing School
How to Consistently Produce Content | Ep. #76
In Episode #76 Eric and Neil talk about how you can consistently produce content–whether it's for a blog, a podcast, or for your social media platforms. Listen as they drop tips and value bombs to help you be successful in planning and scheduling your content. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to consistently produce content 00:50 – Have an editorial calendar and stick with it 01:12 – Make sure you have a schedule to follow 01:20 – Editorial Calendar plugin on WordPress 01:24 – CoSchedule 01:38 – Always have a month's worth of content, or you'll run into hiccups or issues 02:35 – Figure out the time you are most productive 03:00 – Pick out your titles in advance 03:15 – Use BuzzSumo for topic ideas 03:48 – Have editors and writers to keep the process rolling 04:38 – Look for the bottleneck 05:39 – Adjust your length to produce more 06:17 – The more content you have, the better you're going to be 07:26 – Don't forget about repurposing content 07:40 – Check out content repurposing framework on Google 08:58 – Make sure you have the right process 09:11 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Have at least a month's worth of content ready to go. Every business has a bottleneck; Look for it. Communication is key–remember to update your team about your editorial status.