Marketing School
How to Use Explainer Videos to Sell Your Products | Ep. #75
In Episode #75 Eric and Neil talk explainer videos—what they are, how they work, and how you can use them jack up your revenue. Listen as they introduce you to key video strategies, and discuss the oft overlooked secret to developing a great explainer video…an amazing copywriter. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:29 – Today’s topic: How you can use explainer videos to sell your products 01:04 – They’re a great tool for explaining your product service in an easy to digest way 01:35 – Breaks down objections and advantages 02:03 – The objection part is the key 02:20 – Aim for 1 to 2 minutes in length and always close with a CTA 03:30 – Inject case studies that trigger an emotional aspect 04:05 – Talking about Shark Tank, Squatty Potty 04:19 – A tool that helps you poop better 04:49 – An ad is content marketing 05:18 – Dollar Shave Club explainer video 06:08 – Demo Duck 06:30 – The storyline is the most important part of your video 07:01 – The second most important aspect? Voice over artist 07:49 – When you’re working with a voice over artist, you need to work with the artist to communicate the goal 08:45 – Make your video stand-alone enough that it doesn’t need to live on your website 09:25 – Angel.co 09:42 – Video Brewery 09:58 – Sandwich Video 10:17 – Have a REALLY good script 3 Key Points: The key to an amazing explainer video is an amazing copywriter. Make sure your videos address objections. Aim for 60 to 120 seconds in length. Resources: Growth Everywhere podcast: How Bobby Edwards Sold $20M in Squatty Potties in Just 1 Year Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu