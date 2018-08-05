Marketing School
How to Use Live-streaming to Market Your Business | Ep. #74
In Episode #74 Eric and Neil sit down to talk about live-streaming and how it can be used for your business. Listen as they talk about Periscope, Facebook Live, Snapchat Stories, and a number of other tools, and share their strategies for successful deployment. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:29 – Today's topic: How to use live-streaming to market your business 00:57 – Facebook LIVE 01:10 – Facebook will promote it to EVERYONE 01:25 – Live Q and A 01:38 – Test different strategies 01:49 – Creates loyalty, builds your brand, etc. 02:08 – The results aren't necessarily quick, but they do happen 02:29 – Frank Kern Facebook Live 02:43 – You CAN make money off of it 02:50 – How Eric uses Facebook live 03:23 – When you're using live streaming tools, you need to identify which application has your ideal audience 03:43 – Specialize in one or two of the channels 04:27 – Telestream 05:37 – Neil's test on Facebook Live 05:51 – After a day or two, no one watches it anymore 06:10 – Don't keep your videos up for more than a week or two 06:28 – Do that, and more people will show up to your live broadcasts 06:52 – Don't forget to tap into your other channels 3 Key Points: Understand which "LIVE" audience is best suited for your needs. You can make money off of live streams, but they're really for branding. When you're jumping into the live-streaming game for the first time, test different strategies.