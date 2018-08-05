



Marketing School

Should You Be Using Medium or Not? | Ep. #73

In Episode #73 Eric and Neil discuss Medium—should you sue it or should you not? Listen as they talk brand building versus monetization, the importance of content control, and more… Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:29 – Today's topic: Should you be using Medium or not? 00:44 – Neil doesn't see the value right now, especially if you already have your own blog that gets traffic 01:03 – You can use Medium to promote your blog…maybe 01:20 – Why build equity on somebody else's platform? 01:45 – Why would you compound your investment on another platform 02:00 – Where's the conversion tracking? Where are the tracking pixels? 02:20 – Now, if your written content doesn't have anything to do with what your blog normally covers, go ahead and put it on Medium 03:15 – Medium is really a new, higher-quality version of Tumblr 03:38 – Medium lacks versatility 04:00 – You can test Medium for link building 04:15 – If your blog blows up, you have no control with Medium 04:28 – The plus side of Medium is this—they have an audience so your copy will be read 05:09 – if your goal is to solely grow exposure…Medium can work 05:50 – Are you focused on brand building or monetizing? 3 Key Points: Ask yourself are you interested in brand-building or monetizing? With Medium, you have zero control. When you do most on Medium, at least you know your content will be read.