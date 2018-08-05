Marketing School
What Kind of Content Should You Publish on LinkedIn? | Ep. #72
In Episode #72 Eric and Neil discuss they type of content you should be publishing on LinkedIn. Listen as they tackle post-strategy for target audiences, the benefits of posting directly to LinkedIn, the metrics LinkedIn offers, and why you need a personal blog to supplement whatever you post on LinkedIn. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:29 – Today's topic: What kind of content should you publish on LinkedIn? 00:45 – LinkedIn built up an organic traffic base 00:50 – Benefits of being able to publish on LinkedIn 01:12 – Posts rank on Google 01:29 – Eric syndicates his posts on LinkedIn 01:44 – The more content Neil posts on LinkedIn, the more contact requests he gets 02:02 – More contact requests results in more business inquiries 02:30 – Posting same content from your blog to LinkedIn doesn't do as well as unique content 03:12 – Add your sites and projects to your LinkedIn profile 04:00 – Metrics on LinkedIn posts 05:06 – Writing specific, tailored content performs the best 05:57 – Google's duplicate content vs syndicating on LinkedIn 06:56 – Blogging on LinkedIn doesn't mean you don't need a personal blog 3 Key Points: LinkedIn is has evolved from a nifty social media platform for professionals, into a networking juggernaut. Utilize LinkedIn for content–it ranks on Google too! Unique content does better than posting syndicated content.