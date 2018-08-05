Marketing School
Where Most People’s Marketing Efforts Are Wasted | Ep. #71
In Episode #71 Eric and Neil highlight where marketing efforts are wasted. They’ll teach you the tools, techniques, and strategies to avoid that waste and minimize costs. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: Where are most people’s marketing efforts wasted? 00:41 – You don’t need a big marketing team 01:24 – Look for contractors 01:36 – Hiring too many full-time people can slow down the process 02:14 – Outsourced doesn’t completely mean overseas 02:49 – You have to be strategic in marketing 03:23 – Don’t over extend yourself 04:12 – Design related elements sometimes waste too much money 05:08 – Don’t dedicate everything to a specific marketing process 05:36 – Budget out how much money and time you want to spend 05:48 – Try things but don’t forget to track! 06:27 – Cyfe 06:41 – Google or Youtube: OKR 07:14 – Track your ROI thru Google Analytics 07:54 – Make sure you’re tracking the right stuff 08:46 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: A big marketing team is not always necessary. Marketing requires strategy—if you don’t have strategy, don’t start marketing. Try and test LOTS of different marketing techniques, but ensure you’re tracking the right data. Resources Mentioned: ProBlogger & Upwork – Where you can hire writers Cyfe – Where you can create different dashboards Google Analytics – Where you can track your ROI Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu