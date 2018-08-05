Marketing School
How to Start a Successful Podcast | Ep. #70
In Episode #70 Eric and Neil highlight how YOU can start your VERY OWN podcast! Listen as they talk about resources you'll need to acquire before you start, the research you'll need to conduct, the people you should follow, and the tools you can use to amplify your reach. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to start a podcast 01:05 – Pat Flynn's guide to start a podcast 01:20 – John Lee Dumas' posts and podcast series 01:41 – Libsyn 02:19 – People normally link out to iTunes and android 02:43 – Create a website where people can listen online 03:08 – Smart Passive Podcast Player 03:40 – Figure out your own process 04:11 – iTunes will give you an initial bump at first 04:25 – Be consistent! 04:46 – Have the right keywords in your podcast title 05:01 – Make sure your title is attractive 05:18 – In the start, it's all about listens and reviews 05:40 – Have an intro and outro 06:02 – Do episodes in batches 06:38 – Make it easy 07:21 – Podcast Motor 08:00 – Create an appealing cover image for your podcast 09:18 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Read and listen to other blogs and podcasts to know more. Not all audiences have apple or android devices. Make your podcast available online. Consistency is key for building compounding content. Resources Mentioned: Libsyn – Podcast hosting that Eric and Neil uses Smart Passive Podcast Player – Player where you can put and play all your episodes iTunes – An outlet where you can upload your podcast Podcast Motor – Where you can have show notes done Pat Flynn - guide to start a podcast John Lee Dumas' - podcast series