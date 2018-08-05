Marketing School
Exciting Marketing Opportunities for 2017 | Ep. #68
In Episode #68, Neil and Eric talk about the exciting marketing opportunities coming up in 2017! They'll highlight the opportunities they see, discuss their advantages versus disadvantages, and illustrate how each one of those opportunities can work for your business. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: Exciting Marketing Opportunities for 2017 00:35 – LinkedIn steps up by adding a retargeting pixel and a lot more features 01:13 – Third party authentication 01:42 – Signup is just one click away 01:45 – See your conversion rates go up 20-30% 01:52 – Hire a paid developer in Upwork to do it 02:02 – Gmail Advertising 02:46 – Creating funnels 05:13 – Orabrush's example 05:59 – Google up marketing funnel 06:10 – Facebook Video 07:21 – Advanced email segmentation 08:32 – Sending the rights emails on the right time 08:48 – YouTube Advertising 09:00 – Add a call to action on the banner 09:39 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Try new opportunities –they won't hurt! Create funnels to generate sales. If you're smart enough to see the bandwagon, hop on! Resources Mentioned: LinkedIn – A social media platform where you can follow and connect with professionals. Upwork – A platform where you can hire freelancers. Gmail Advertising – Interactive ads at the top of people's inboxes. Facebook Video – Put up video ads on Facebook. YouTube Advertising – Video ads show what you have to offer.