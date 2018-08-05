Marketing School
Who Should Your First Marketing Hire Be and Why? | Ep. #67
In Episode #67, Neil and Eric discuss the importance of making a marketing hire—who it should be and why. Listen as Eric and Neil enumerate the positions you'll want to fill in first, why getting somebody smarter than you is essential, and how paying a smaller salary with bonuses makes marketers work harder. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: Who should your first marketing hire be? 00:50 – Hire an executive assistant 01:26 – If you understand marketing within your organization, hire someone who compliments you 02:10 – Don't hire someone with the same skill sets as you have 02:22 – You want people who are self sufficient 02:34 – Why you should not hire a big person 03:28 – You need a person that can evolve into a growth hacker 04:00 – In interviews, ask what applicants would do differently 04:24 – Hire someone tactical 05::26 – Your job as CEO is to hire people who are smarter than you 06:06 – It's very hard to find great marketers 06:19 – Put people through a trial period 06:57 – Referrals is number one 07:11 – Forced Hiring Growth Everywhere 07:51 – Pay a smaller salary and pay a portion as a bonus 08:26 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Hire people who are smarter than you. Don't hire "big people" if you're still starting. Paying a smaller salary with bonuses will make your marketer work harder. Resources Mentioned: Forced Hiring Growth Everywhere – Use this tactic to laser target marketers.