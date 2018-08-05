Marketing School
Should You Attend Marketing Conferences? | Ep. #65
In Episode #65, Neil and Eric discuss marketing conferences—their importance and where or not you should actually attend them. Listen as they share their experiences and tips when attending these conferences, and why the networking opportunities within the conference are a heck of a lot more important than the conference itself. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: Should you attend marketing conferences? 00:35 – it depends on what you want to learn 00:43 – Big vs small marketing conferences 01:04 – Neil attends marketing conferences for networking 01:58 – Eric loves conferences for the people he gets to meet 02:06 – Eric's experience at the Traffic and Conversion Conference 02:58 – Google "How to Throw Mastermind Dinners" 03:54 – Finding the right people to extend long-term friendship to 04:00 – Neil hates conference "sessions" 04:17 – Sessions vs Blog Posts 04:33 – Don't attend conferences for the sessions 05:30 – "When you're talking to people, it's not about what you're trying to accomplish. It's about them." 05:58 – Go to marketing conferences and set the right expectations for yourself 06:20 – Do mastermind dinners by group 06:31 – Conference pass vs Expo pass 07:07 – The mastermind meetings are more valuable than the conference 07:19 – Read: Never Eat Alone 07:35 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Attend marketing conferences for the networking opportunities. Set right and reasonable expectations for conferences. Don't invite people for one on one meetings because they probably won't show up. Create group events instead. Resources Mentioned: Never Eat Alone – Book Eric recommends to read