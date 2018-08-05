Marketing School
Which Marketing Tactics Should You Start With? | Ep. #64
In Episode #64 Eric and Neil talk about marketing tactics for entrepreneurs just getting started. Listen as they highlight free, easy-to-implement tools, the importance of knowing your strengths, and why your initial entrepreneurial marketing efforts need to focus exclusively on one area or offer. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's Topic: Marketing tactics for entrepreneurs just getting started 00:55 – Start with a blog 01:36 – Look for stuff to give away for FREE 01:40 – Use content and social media 01:49 – Know your strengths 01:58 – Organic vs Paid 02:18 – Pick tactics that will compliment your skills 02:28 – Take the concepts and test them out 03:08 – Airbnb as an example 04:01 – Driving people from Facebook 04:16 – Built relationships with people 05:07 – Focus on one area first 05:38 – Consider your website 06:14 – Make sure to cover the basics 06:18 – Start with Google Analytics 07:15 – Don't set up yourself to fail 07:32 – Leadpages 08:17 – Look at Google tag manager 08:41 – The Measure School on Youtube 09:10 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Start a blog so you can easily distribute valuable content for free. Look at your skill sets—chose an avenue that naturally complements those skills. Don't try all marketing tools and techniques at once—focus one thing first. Resources Mentioned: Airbnb – Company that Neil set as an example Facebook –Social media platform where you can drive audience from Google Analytics – A tool you can use to track your website's performance Leadpages – Tool to design your landing page Measure School – Where you can get information on tracking with Google Analytics