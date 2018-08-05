Marketing School
How Often Should You Be Emailing Your List? | Ep. #63
Welcome to The Marketing School Podcast—your 10-minute resource to learn, grown, and nurture your passion for online marketing! In Episode #63 Eric and Neil talk about the art of emailing your list. Listen as they talk about the frequency with which you should email your list, how you can better preserve the trust between you and your list, and why email-based sales promotions should be both tactful and scheduled. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s Topic: How often to email your list 00:47 – Make your audience look forward to the next email 00:56 – Put value in your emails 01:11 – Email audience as long as they’re engaged 01:18 – Don’t send emails to people without engagement 02:14 – Send emails based on how often people engage 02:23 – Drip 03:07 – Tell a consistent story 03:27 – Consider what you are emailing 04:13 – Build trust with you audience before sending sales stuff 04:27 – Have a ratio between value content and sales emails 3 Key Points: Each email should make your audience look forward to the next. You need to put value in each email. Trust between you and your audience needs to be established. Resources Mentioned: Mailchimp – Another email system Neil mentioned Drip – Email system mentioned by Eric Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu