Marketing School
The Art of Promoting and Recording Podcasts | Ep. #62
In Episode #62 Eric and Neil discuss their secrets for successfully recording and promoting podcasts. Listen as they share the physical tools they use, they software they rely on to produce The Marketing School, and the key concepts you need to master if you want to successfully promote your show. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – Today’s Topic: The Art of Promoting and Recording Podcasts 00:35 – Microphones and recording multiple times 01:15 – Recording software 01:18 – Quicktime 01:25 – Issues Neil and Eric experienced 01:58 – ECamm 02:25 – Screenflow crashed twice 02:33 – Microphones to use 02:35 – Blue Yeti 02:40 – ATR2100 02:55 – iPhone microphone for backup 03:35 – Neil and Eric save 3 files for every recording 09:50 – Promoting a podcast 03:53 – Email blast 04:20 – Libsyn is not that accurate 04:41 – Product Hunt 05:59 – Email digest 05:29 – Shure MV88 06:30 – The BEST strategy in promoting 07:42 – The Art of Charm Podcast 08:37 – The more you can automate, the better 08:45 – Edgar 09:06 – Keep Retweeting episodes on Twitter 09:58 – As long as you’re providing value, you’re doing the right thing 10:11 – That’s the end of today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Use different tools and software when recording. Always have a backup—ALWAYS. Interview other people who are already popular—let their networks do the promotion for you. Resources Mentioned: Quicktime – The most stable software for Neil ECamm – Software Eric and Neil uses when on Skype Screenflow – Another software for recording Blue Yeti – Mic Eric is using in this podcast ATR2100 – Another mic Eric and Neil uses Libsyn – Used to track podcast statistics Product Hunt – Website where Erik lists their podcast Shure MV88 – Eric’s iPhone mic The Art of Charm Podcast – A podcast Eric mentioned Edgar – Tool that sets your social media posts Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu