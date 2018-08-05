Marketing School
Pros and Cons of Hiring In-house vs Agency vs Consultant | Ep. #61
In Episode #61 Neil and Eric talk about the differences between hiring in-house, hiring consultants and hiring agencies. Listen as they highlight the pros and cons, share what works for their own businesses, and the stunning advantages of outsourcing. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:29 – Today’s Topic: The Pros and Cons of Hiring In-house Versus Agency Versus Consultant 00:42 – Neil never hires agencies—only specific consultants 01:08 – Eric has an agency but would not hire an agency 01:45 – Eric would go to Angel List, Indeed or Forced Hiring 02:08 – How the Forced Hiring tactic works 02:10 – Using LinkedIn 02:52 – The easy way is to just look for an agency 02:58 – Agencies do not fully understand your product 03:18 – Be mindful of relationship dynamics 03:26 – Think about why you want to hire 03:34 – In-house for managing the whole process 03:42 – Freelancer for a specific task 03:48 – Consultant for helping in strategy 04:10 – It depends on the task you want to get done 05:00 – Optimize costs and results 05:40 – Working with the big ones means paying for the brand name 06:35 – Consider your company’s culture—don’t hire solely for the results 07:16 – End of today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Agencies bring convenience, but significant expense as well. Hiring for what you need done and what fits your culture. Don’t look at just the costs; look at the results as well. Resources Mentioned: Angel List and Indeed – Where Eric would search for consultants Forced Hiring – A tactic which Eric wrote a blog about LinkedIn – A social media platform where you can generate leads Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu