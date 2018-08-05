Marketing School
Here's What Most Digital Marketing Agencies Get Wrong | Ep. #60
In Episode #60 Neil and Eric discuss the relationship between digital marketing agencies and their customers—specifically how agencies treat their customers, and what agencies are getting wrong. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: What Do Most Digital Marketing Agencies Get Wrong? 00:36 – Neil had an agency in the past and Eric has one in the present 00:53 – Oftentimes, big agencies hand your account off to a junior person 01:09 – The results are going to be limited 01:26 – Creating an agency should be about driving results to clients 01:33 – Another mistake is not understanding the client 01:42 – The relationship won't work out 01:45 – Neil's experience related to this 02:10 – An understanding between an agency and client is important before running a project 02:37 – Most agencies exclusively focus on building their client rosters 02:48 – Agencies lack client profiling and they shouldn't 03:14 – Try a foot-in-the-door type of engagement 03:48 – Agencies and clients can't focus on each other 04:00 – Agencies love big clients and big clients get the special treatment 04:18 – Don't hire agencies that handle big clients, unless you yourself are a BIG client 05:16 – As a client, find a small agency and make sure that you're your agency's biggest client and as an agency, value your biggest client 05:30 – Agencies' cookie-cutter approach 05:53 – Every single business is different 06:07 – Agencies' package approach 06:15 – There is no set package 06:32 – Make sure the agency produces the highest ROI for you 06:47 – Give the agency your stats and metrics and ask how to increase your ROI the fastest 07:09 – Agencies showing off their awards 07:40 – Focus on your clients 3 Key Points: Owning good communication and practicing understanding can go a long way – always make sure that you're on the same page with your clients. Treat each of your customers with care—you are here because of them and they are in front of you because they need you. Know your money's worth—it's never a crime to ask questions.