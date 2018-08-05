Marketing School
7 Things You Should Always Do Before Publishing a Blog Post | Ep. #59
In Episode #59 Neil and Eric discuss the most important things you need to do before publishing a blog post. Listen as they illustrate the seven things you can do to increase your online presence, click-through rate, and drive online traffic to your blog post. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: Seven Things You Should Do Every Time Before You Publish a Blog Post 00:36 – First thing?—A/B test the headline 00:43 – Search for WordPress A/B testing plugin 00:50 – Why this is important 01:14 – Second thing?—have a very engaging image 01:26 – Images affect your click-through rate when running an ad 01:30 – Sites like StockUnlimited gives you unlimited stock photos 01:40 – Subscribe to DesignPickle monthly subscription plan to get unlimited design 01:46 – Single Grain blog 01:56 – Third thing?– email every single website you link out to 02:06 – Sending a cold email 02:20 – An additional note to add in the email 02:27 – Fourth thing? - building a promotional aspect 02:33 – Connect to a community that you can engage in 02:36 – For marketers, you can go to GrowthHackers and Inbound and share the content that you have 02:51 – Think about where your audience is hanging out 03:00 – Reddit looks out for people that are self-promotional—tread carefully 03:06 – Make sure your blog post adds value and you engage with people 03:33 – Number 5?—asking for social share 03:34 – Go to competitors article around the web 03:42 – Go to search.twitter.com and type in keywords to see related articles 03:48 – You can also do searches at and type the keywords 04:07 – After finding the people who re-tweeted the articles, you can email them for social share 04:55 – Number 6?—ask your team to promote your blog post 05:23 – Number 7?—send an e-mail blast every time you release a blog post 05:31 – This is good traffic source 06:02 – Send the email 2 days later 3 Key Points: Utilize your resources—your team and family can help you increase traffic. Don’t just blog—create something of value and you’ll actually pique people’s interest. Increasing traffic means increasing your connections. Learn how to interact with people and return the good deed. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu