Marketing School
Neil & Eric's Top 10 Plugins for WordPress | Ep. #47
In Episode #47 Neil and Eric walk through their Top 10 Plugins for WordPress—they're not only talk about the plugins and their features, but best practices for making the most of these WP add-ons. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:15 – Sharing the Top 5 Wordpress Plugins 00:35 – Yoast SEO plugin 01:03 – ThriveLeads is all about content upgrades 01:20 – Allows for opt-ins that are relevant to specific content topics 01:52 – Allows for the addition of an easy CTA for every post 02:02 – Pretty Link 02:09 – If you're promoting someone else's product as an affiliate, you can cloak the affiliate link 02:47 – Also great for Facebook ads 03:03 – PolyLang 03:13 – Requires more work, but it creates SERIOUS ROI 03:49 – Most people don't speak English, yet most of the content available is in English 04:16 – Manual translate your content 05:05 – CoSchedule 05:19 – A wordpress plugin that organizes everything into an editorial calendar 06:56 – WPSmush 07:09 – Condenses images to make to help pages load faster 07:12 – WordPress Popular posts 07:47 – link every page to popular posts 08:20 – WP Checklist 08:26 – Creates a checklist for each and every piece of content 09:20 – HelloBar