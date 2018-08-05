Marketing School
How to Measure the Results of Your Content Marketing | Ep. #46
In Episode #46 Neil and Eric explain how to measure the results of your content marketing efforts. Listen as Neil and Eric illustrate why measuring your content marketing, while important, isn't necessarily KEY until your content marketing and its reach has hit a certain level of exposure. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:30 – How to measure the results of your content marketing efforts 00:40 – What gets measured gets managed 00:55 – One thing you can do?—start simple. Track what's important using a spreadsheet 01:45 – With content marketing, it takes time to measure results so be patient 01:50 – Neil never measures ROI from content marketing 02:25 – When you're spending your OWN time on content marketing, there's virtually no cost 02:45 – Content marketing is a LONG-TERM play 03:00 – As long as traffic keeps going up, you'll be able to find a way to monetize 03:20 – Once traffic exceeds 10,000, start collecting emails 04:15 – Calculated Risk 04:55 – Content marketing is a 12-18 month journey before you see any traction 05:35 – Think of content marketing like you think of PR 06:35 – Writing eCommerce posts didn't get the most traction…but they were the most loyal 06:50 – Moral of the story, buzz does not necessarily equate to sales 07:58 – Each visitor isn't the same, attract the RIGHT type of readers 08:28 – Cyfe will allow you to build out dashboards with ease 09:10 – Make something people want before you start measuring 3 Key Points: Content marketing takes time, there won't be short term wins. Attracting the RIGHT type of readers is more important than attractive LOTS of readers. What gets measured gets managed. Resources Mentioned: Calculated Risk – Blog from a WSJ journalist CYFE – Social media, analytics, marketing, sales, support, infrastructure... all in one place. Track your entire business in real-time.