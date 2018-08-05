



Marketing School

Why Getting Testimonials for Your Business Is so Important | Ep. #45

In Episode #45 Neil and Eric talk testimonials—what they are, why they're important, and how you can go about collecting them for your business. Listen as Neil and Eric share their personal experience with testimonials—both good and bad—and illustrate why you should never create a fake testimonial. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:30 – How you can get testimonials from your customers 00:39 – Testimonials are KEY because they do all the hard legwork in terms of winning new business 01:28 – Add company badges and testimonials to your homepage 01:49 – YesInsights 02:39 – Email people asking for feedback 03:03 – Roughly 3 people out of every 100 will give you feedback…at least one of those should be good enough for a testimonial 04:32 – A testimonial will give you a conversion lift of around 8% to 10% 05:19 – Net Promoter Score 06:05 – Be sure to ASK people if you can use testimonials…if you don't, you can get in BIG trouble 06:15 – However, when it comes to logos, it's better to ask for forgiveness than it is to ask for permission 07:14 – Do NOT make-up testimonials 08:15 – Bottom line?—testimonials are powerful and awesome, but you need to be careful when using them 3 Key Points: Don't make up a testimonial—people will see it from a mile away. Always ask permission before using a testimonial. Testimonials will help your conversions, but not by any astronomical amount…10% if you're lucky. Resources Mentioned: YesInsights – Get Customer feedback with simple one-click surveys. Net Promoter Score – A management tool that can be used to gauge the loyalty of a firm's customer relationships