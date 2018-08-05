Marketing School
Neil & Eric's Personal Strategies for Creating Successful Blogs | Ep. #44
In Episode #44 Neil and Eric talk about generating more blog topics for your website—why it’s so important and the tools you can use to ensure your content is always fresh. Listen as they share their personal strategies for creating winning blog content that’s not only interesting to them, but interesting to their readers. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:30 – Generating more (and more exciting) blog topics 00:37 – Use BuzzSumo 00:53 – Take what BuzzSumo gives you and IMPROVE upon it 01:54 – Look at posts that are fairly new 02:20 – Take the sub-headers and turn those into individual posts 02:58 – Use Google News or Trends to see what’s hot 03:23 -- Learn how to write content that’s fresh AND informative 04:00 – The internal search feature on your website isn’t sexy, but it is valuable 04:35 – Go to NeilPatel.com in the footer click on TOOLS and then type in your competitor’s URLs 05:00 – Don’t copy your competition, outperform them 05:55 – Convince and Convert 06:30 – Look into your analytics and figure out which of your posts have done well—find the key elements and piggyback off them for new content 07:48 – Feed.ly 08:10 – Whenever you’re coming up with new ideas, you need to strike while the iron is hot or keep a running inventory of those ideas 3 Key Points: YouTube advertising is cheap right now but it won’t be forever. Someone else’s laziness is your competitive advantage. When your ad doesn’t resonate, retarget, retarget, retarget! Resources Mentioned: BuzzSumo – A valuable took Neil and Eric use to identify trending blog topics Convince and Convert – Strategic advisors that work with world-class organizations to make digital marketing and customer experiences remarkable Feedly – Organize and share relevant news stories Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu